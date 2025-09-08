PM meeting with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority: 8 September 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas to Downing Street this evening.

They discussed the intolerable situation in Gaza, and the Prime Minister reiterated the need for an urgent solution to end the horrific suffering and famine – starting with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a huge surge in humanitarian aid.

The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ongoing work with its partners on a long-term solution, which both leaders agreed is the only way to bring about enduring peace and stability for both Palestinians and Israelis. The Prime Minister welcomed the President’s commitment to reform of the Palestinian Authority as a vital part of this work.

The President welcomed the Prime Minister’s pledge to recognising a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting later this month, unless Israel changes its course. They both agreed there will be absolutely no role for Hamas in the future governance of Palestine.

They agreed to speak again soon.