PM meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: 29 June 2026

The Prime Minister hosted the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Downing Street today.

The leaders began by discussing the publication of the Defence Investment Plan. The Prime Minister set out how his plan would focus on readiness and autonomous capability, ensuring British forces would have the equipment they need to keep the UK and its NATO Allies safe.

The leaders then reflected on their recent diplomatic meetings, including at the G7, the E5 in Berlin and the Secretary General’s visit to the US. They discussed the strong international support for Ukraine and looked ahead to the outcomes of the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara.

Ukraine would form a key part of European security long into the future, with the strongest armed forces in Europe, the leaders agreed.

On the Strait of Hormuz, the Prime Minister and Secretary General discussed the need to ensure the safe passage of global shipping and the Prime Minister updated on the UK’s military assets in the region to support a multi-national mission when the conditions allowed.

They both looked forward to speaking again soon.