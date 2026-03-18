PM meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: 18 March 2026

The leaders began by talking about the situation in Ukraine, and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

They welcomed Ukraine’s drone expertise being used by partners in the Gulf and across Europe , and agreed that Ukraine was truly a world leader in developing the latest battle-proven defence technology.

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, the leaders agreed on the importance of the shipping route reopening, and reflected on early discussions about what a viable plan could look like.

Looking ahead to the NATO Summit in Ankara in July, both discussed the need for all Allies to go further and faster on defence spending.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.