PM meeting with King and Prime Minister of Bahrain: 9 April 2026

The Prime Minister met with His Majesty the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa this evening in Manama.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on Bahrain and reflected on his conversations so far with other leaders in the region.

He reiterated the importance of ensuring the ceasefire is upheld in order to pave the way for lasting peace. He said that the UK would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Bahrain and other allies in the region.

They underlined their commitment to restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the need to consider and pursue viable plans to deliver this.

The Prime Minister and Crown Prince also reflected on the long held strong links between their countries and the depth of the relationship, including the strong defence collaboration between the UK and Bahrain and their desire to work on this further.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.