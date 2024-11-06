PM meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 6 November 2024

The Prime Minister hosted His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan for a meeting in Downing Street this afternoon.

The Prime Minister was pleased to be able to host His Majesty again and welcomed the strong friendship between the UK and Jordan.

The leaders reflected on the situation in the Middle East in recent days and reiterated the need for ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza.

Turning to the devastating humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Israel allowing UNRWA to continue its operations and allow more aid.

The situation in the West Bank was also deeply concerning, including increased settler violence and the expansion of settlements, both leaders said.

The Prime Minister updated on the UK’s recent delivery of ration packs and battlefield medical kits to the Lebanese Armed Forces, and the leaders agreed on the need to support a political solution to end the bloodshed.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to His Majesty’s leadership in the region and agreed to stay in close touch.