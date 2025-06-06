PM meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 5 June 2025

The Prime Minister hosted His Majesty the King of Jordan Abdullah II at Downing Street this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the gravity of the intolerable situation in Gaza, and the concerning developments in the West Bank.

The Prime Minister reiterated that if Israel did not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, the UK and its partners would take further concrete actions in response.

It was vital a sustainable ceasefire and the release of all hostages was secured, and humanitarian aid was delivered at speed and volume, the Prime Minister added.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of the Palestinian Authority’s reform agenda as part of the path to a two-state solution and lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The leaders also discussed the wider bilateral relationship between the UK and Jordan, and the opportunity to deepen business and investment links between the two countries.

Both looked forward to speaking again soon.