PM meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 23 July 2024

The Prime Minister hosted King Abdullah II of Jordan at Downing Street today.

The Prime Minister thanked His Majesty for making the time, and said the visit demonstrated the strength of the relationship between the UK and Jordan.

The Prime Minister updated the King on his Government’s decision to lift the pause on funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency, adding that he remained deeply concerned by the trajectory of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Securing a ceasefire and ensuring the acceleration of aid into Gaza was the immediate priority, the leaders agreed. They also discussed the need to restore hope and the viability of peace on both sides.

Turning to the bilateral relationship, the leaders discussed the strong and long-standing security partnership between the UK and Jordan, as well as the opportunities to further technology, energy and education ties.