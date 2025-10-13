PM meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 13 October 2025

The Prime Minister met King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit today.

They celebrated the remarkable achievements of President Trump and the mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye in delivering a ceasefire, seeing the hostages released and letting aid flow into Gaza.

They agreed that it was vitally important to seize the moment presented by today to deliver a lasting peace and a stable, secure future for the whole region.

They planned to co-ordinate closely on the implementation of the next phase of the peace plan.

The UK stands ready to play a leadership role in the reconstruction of Gaza, participate in the ceasefire monitoring mission and support the process of decommissioning Hamas, the Prime Minister added.

They also agreed on the importance of not losing sight of the West Bank as part of this process.

They agreed to stay in close contact.