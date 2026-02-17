PM meeting with King Abdullah II and the Crown Prince of Jordan: 16 February 2026

The Prime Minister met His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and His Royal Highness Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan in Downing Street this afternoon [16 February].

The leaders discussed the latest developments in the region and their shared goals in support of regional stability, including in Gaza and the West Bank. It was vital, they agreed, to continue to push for further access for humanitarian aid in Gaza and support for reform of the Palestinian Authority, in order to support the ceasefire and implementation of the US-led peace plan.

They also welcomed the close and flourishing bilateral relationship between the UK and Jordan, especially on defence cooperation, where they continued to be important partners. Regarding economic growth, they agreed that they would seek to foster closer relationships to make the most of opportunities that would benefit businesses in both their countries.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.