PM meeting with HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad al-Khalifa: 17 June 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad al-Khalifa to Downing Street this morning.

They reflected on the close and historic partnership between the UK and Bahrain and agreed to further strengthen our economic, security and diplomatic cooperation.

The leaders discussed the global effort against COVID-19 and support for international initiatives to combat the pandemic, including COVAX.

They also spoke about regional security issues and defence collaboration, and the Prime Minister commended the Bahraini government’s steps to normalise relations with Israel.

The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming Bahrain to the COP26 climate summit in November and to deepening cooperation on green technology and the transition to renewable energy.