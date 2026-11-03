PM meeting with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama: 3 November 2026

The Prime Minister met Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting today.

The leaders began by reflecting on the brilliant contribution of the Ghanaian community in the UK.

They then turned to the Commonwealth and the potential it had to be a force for good in the world, bringing together partners from all corners of the world to deliver growth and opportunity for people at home.

The Prime Minister outlined his vision for resetting the UK’s relationship with the Commonwealth, including through initiatives on debt service costs for smaller and developing nations. He also set out his plans for the UK to have a structured dialogue with partners and affected communities on the transatlantic slave trade.

He welcomed President Mahama’s support on that initiative.

Turning to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the leaders discussed the need to end the bloodshed and the colossal loss of life on both sides.

The leaders also discussed how Russia’s promise of work was luring young Africans to their deaths as the Kremlin sent them to military training camps and on to the front lines.

They reiterated their calls for a ceasefire and meaningful peace negotiations.

The leaders also discussed the close friendship between the UK and Ghana, including through the new growth partnership signed earlier this year to deliver for people in both countries.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ghana’s chairmanship of the African Union next year and said he looked forward to working with President Mahama throughout the UK’s G20 Presidency.

The leaders looked forward to keeping in touch.