PM meeting with General Secretary Tô Lâm of Vietnam: 29 October 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed General Secretary Tô Lâm of Vietnam to Downing Street yesterday.

The leaders began by welcoming the new UK-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, committing to deeper cooperation across trade, security, climate action, migration, and education to advance shared prosperity and regional stability.

The Prime Minister reiterated the value of the new Enhanced Migration Partnership between the UK and Vietnam agreed today by the Home Secretary and her counterpart, which will help streamline returns and tackle the criminal networks behind illegal migration. This agreement reflects the joint commitment between both countries to secure borders and tackle the shared challenge of illegal migration.

Both leaders reaffirmed commitments under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to protect visitors and residents in line with national laws and the Vienna Convention. The Prime Minister also raised consular issues.

On trade, they agreed there was much more they could do to deliver growth for working people through the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Prime Minister and General Secretary reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the Prime Minister highlighting HMS Richmond’s visit to the region last month as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group’s deployment.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.