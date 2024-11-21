PM meeting with Chief Minister Picardo of Gibraltar: 21 November 2024
The Prime Minister met Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo in the margins of the UK - Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council this afternoon.
The Prime Minister reiterated his unshakeable commitment to Gibraltar and to UK sovereignty.
The two leaders discussed progress on UK-EU Treaty negotiations and their shared determination to reach a deal that assures future prosperity and security for Gibraltarians.
They reflected on their shared experience of working in the legal field, including in the Overseas Territories, and looked forward to meeting again.