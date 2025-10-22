PM meeting with Chancellor Merz of Germany: 22 October

The Prime Minister spoke to the Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz today at the Western Balkans Leaders’ Summit.

The leaders began by reflecting on the importance of summit, recognising that deepening cooperation with international partners is vital to tackling irregular migration and strengthening security across Europe.

Looking ahead to the Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday, convened by the Prime Minister, the leaders agreed that Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position - before, during, and after any ceasefire. They agreed that there can be no decision about Ukraine’s future without Ukraine, and reiterated their determination to keep working with partners to stand with Ukraine.

The Prime Minister underscored that we all must be resolute in our support for Ukraine and commit to intensifying efforts to cripple Putin’s war machine.

Turning to the Middle East, the leaders agreed on the need to uphold the ceasefire and for more aid to reach those who so desperately need it. They discussed the British and German personnel who have been deployed to the region to support the implementation of the ceasefire and the rest of the peace plan. Now is a critical time for stability in the region, they agreed.