PM meeting with Chancellor Merz of Germany: 15 June 2026

The Prime Minister met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz along with their spouses at the G7 summit in France.

The leaders began by reflecting on the summit so far, and welcomed the peace deal struck between the US and Iran.

Turning to the close relationship between the UK and Europe, the leaders discussed the UK’s ambition to get closer to the EU. The Prime Minister said he believed good progress had been made, but there was more to be done to benefit people both in the UK and Europe.

The Prime Minister also updated on his decision to ban social media platforms in the UK, announced earlier today.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.