PM meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever: 12 December 2025

The Prime Minister met Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever in Downing Street this afternoon.

The leaders welcomed the close and growing relationship between their two countries on a range of shared priorities, with an emphasis on migration, security and growth.

On Ukraine, they discussed the latest on peace talks and agreed that these were at a pivotal moment for Ukraine’s future. It was clear, they agreed, that keeping up the economic pressure on Russia and putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position would remain the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace.

They discussed ongoing work, together with European partners, on addressing Ukraine’s financial needs, including through the use of the value of immobilised Russian Sovereign Assets. They agreed to continue to work together closely to make progress on this complex issue.

The Prime Minister also welcomed agreement from Belgium to strengthen efforts to tackle the shared challenge of illegal migration, including greater collaboration on innovative solutions on returns and readmissions and enhanced law enforcement cooperation.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.