PM meeting with Austrian Chancellor: 25 February 2020

The Prime Minister met Chancellor Kurz of Austria in Downing Street this afternoon.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of the relationship between the UK and Austria and undertook to strengthen it further.

Following the publication of the EU’s negotiating mandate, the leaders discussed their shared desire to reach a UK-EU Free Trade Agreement. The Prime Minister was clear that the UK would not accept any demands to follow EU law, just as we would not expect the EU to accept UK laws. He stressed that the UK was committed to upholding our very high standards.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor both recognised the contribution of Austrians currently living in the UK and British people currently living in Austria. They agreed on the value of allowing those people to continue to live and work in their respective countries.

The leaders also discussed the need for international action to tackle climate change ahead of the UK hosting the COP26 UN Climate Change Summit later this year.