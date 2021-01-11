PM call with UN Secretary-General: 11 January 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today, to mark the 75th anniversary of the first UN General Assembly in London.

He reiterated the UK’s long-standing commitment to multilateralism and the rules-based international order, remembering the long service of renowned British diplomat Brian Urquhart to the United Nations as a model for the UK’s global outlook.

They discussed the leadership of the UN and UK in driving action on tackling climate change and committed to working together to deliver a successful COP26 Summit in Glasgow in November.

The PM and Secretary-General welcomed progress on the COVAX vaccines procurement pool, but shared concerns about the fractured approach the international community has taken to dealing with Covid-19 and agreed on the need for greater coordination.

They also discussed the crises in Yemen and Libya and the prospects for peaceful resolution, noting ongoing challenges and opportunities for progress.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the Secretary-General’s decision to run for a second term and congratulated him on a successful first term.

He invited Secretary-General Guterres to attend the G7 leaders’ summit hosted by the UK later this year, as well as the Global Partnership for Education replenishment event.