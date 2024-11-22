PM call with the Secretary General of NATO: 22 November 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the Secretary General of NATO , Mark Rutte, this afternoon.

They began by discussing the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the importance of putting the country in the strongest possible position going into the winter.

They then turned to the recent deployment of DPRK troops to Russia, and both agreed this only served to further underline the indivisibility of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for all NATO countries to step up in support of our collective defence and updated on government’s progress on the strategic defence review. His government would set out the path to 2.5% in the spring, he added.

They agreed to stay in close touch.