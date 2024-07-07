PM call with the President of the United Arab Emirates: 7 July 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, this morning.
The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, this morning.
The Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed for his kind words on his election victory, and congratulated Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on the success of the COP28 Summit in the UAE last year.
The leaders agreed to deepen cooperation on defence, cyber security, trade and investment ties between the UK and UAE.
They looked forward to meeting at the earliest opportunity.