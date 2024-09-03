PM call with the President of the United Arab Emirates: 2 September 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates yesterday afternoon.
The Prime Minister said he was pleased to have the opportunity to speak again so soon, following their first call shortly after the election in July.
The leaders agreed that our countries share a strong and important bond and reiterated their commitment to deepening the relationship going forwards.
They agreed to find a time to meet in person at the earliest opportunity.