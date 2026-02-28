PM call with the President of the UAE: 28 February 2026

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by expressing his solidarity with the UAE and partners across the region in response to the loss of life, casualties and damage that has taken place.

He also thanked the President for his efforts to keep British nationals in the UAE safe.

The leaders welcomed the strong relationship and close cooperation between the two countries. They stressed the importance now of preventing further escalation and reiterated their commitment to regional security.

They set out that they would stay in close contact over the coming days.