PM call with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: 13 December

The Taoiseach congratulated the Prime Minister on securing a majority in the election, and the Prime Minister thanked him for his kind words.

In relation to Northern Ireland, the Prime Minister made clear that his top priority is the restoration of a functioning Executive as soon as possible. He said that the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, will dedicate himself to a talks process ensure the devolved institutions are restored.

The Prime Minister updated the Taoiseach on the timings for the reintroduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill next week and its passage through Parliament to ensure the UK leaves the EU on 31 January.

The leaders also spoke about the importance of building on the strong relationship between their two countries and looked forward to meeting again in person soon.