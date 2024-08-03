PM call with senior ministers: 3 August 2024

This afternoon the Prime Minister convened senior Ministers including the Deputy Prime Minister, Home Secretary, Justice Secretary and the Policing Minister to discuss the incidents of public disorder and unrest we have seen in towns and cities in recent days.

The Prime Minister began by thanking the police who responded to the violence committed by a small minority of thugs in Sunderland last night which injured four officers. Addressing the scenes of disorder we have seen today, the Prime Minister set out that the police have our full support to take action against extremists on our streets who are attacking police officers, disrupting local businesses and attempting to sow hate by intimidating communities.

The Home Secretary updated on the ongoing police response to outbreaks of disorder. She said we will work with them to ensure there are consequences, arrests and prosecutions for those responsible. The Justice Secretary added that already offenders who have committed violence over the last few days have been remanded in custody and the whole justice system is ready to deliver convictions as quickly as possible.

The Deputy Prime Minister said we are working with local authorities to ensure members of the community who have been targeted by thuggish extremists have the support they need.

The Prime Minister ended by saying the right to freedom of expression and the violent disorder we have seen are two very different things. He said there is no excuse for violence of any kind and reiterated that the government backs the police to take all necessary action to keep our streets safe.