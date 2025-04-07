PM call with Prime Minister Wong of Singapore: 7 April 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong today.

The leaders began by discussing the tariffs announced by the US last week and the impact on the global economy. They both agreed that there can be no winners in a trade war.

The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Wong on his calls with other international leaders over the weekend, and they both agreed that it is vital likeminded partners work together to maintain global economic stability.

Free and open trade is fundamental, and the leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration between the UK and Singapore through bilateral agreements including the UK-Singapore Strategic Partnership, with ASEAN and through trading blocs such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership.

On the wider bilateral relationship, the leaders committed to further collaboration on areas including technology, security and defence in the 60th year of bilateral relations.

They discussed the upcoming deployment of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group to Singapore, and the Prime Minister underlined his commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.