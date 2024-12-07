PM call with Prime Minister of Bahrain: 7 December 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, this morning.

The leaders reflected on the UK’s decision join the US-Bahrain Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), which aims to build long-term security and stability across the Middle East.

It was a critical symbol of the UK and Bahrain’s mutual support for regional peace and security in such uncertain times, the Prime Minister said.

The decision also highlighted the close bilateral relationship between Bahrain and the UK, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders discussed opportunities to further strengthen the UK and Bahrain’s bilateral relationship, including through greater defence cooperation.

The Prime Minister and Crown Prince agreed to stay in close touch.