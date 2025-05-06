PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 6 May 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi today.

The leaders began by celebrating the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement announced today – a deal which will add billions to the UK economy, boost wages and deliver on this government’s Plan for Change.

In a huge economic win for the UK, delivering for working people and British businesses, the Prime Minister underscored the need to go further and faster to get things done, to secure and renew our country.

Through pragmatism and purpose, the leaders noted that this historic deal is the biggest the UK has done since leaving the EU, and the most ambitious India has ever done. Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Prime Minister for his decisive leadership in getting the deal over the line.

Turning to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir last month, the Prime Minister reiterated his deep condolences at the tragic and senseless loss of life.

Finally, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to India, which the Prime Minister was pleased to accept and said he looked forward to visiting India at the earliest opportunity.

They looked forward to speaking soon.