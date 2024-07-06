PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 6 July 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, this morning.

The leaders exchanged congratulations on their respective election wins, and reflected on the strength of the relationship between the UK and India.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to further deepening the strong and respectful relationship between both countries, and welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s leadership on key global challenges, such as climate change and economic growth.

Discussing the importance of the living bridge between the UK and India, and the 2030 roadmap, the leaders agreed there was a wide range of areas across defence and security, critical and emerging technology, and climate change, for the two countries to deepen cooperation on.

Discussing the Free Trade Agreement, the Prime Minister said he stood ready to conclude a deal that worked for both sides.

The leaders hoped to meet at the earliest opportunity.