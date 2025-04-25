PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 25 April 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, this morning.
The Prime Minister began by saying he was horrified by the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, which saw the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives.
He expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the British people to all those affected, their loved ones and the people of India.
The leaders agreed to stay in touch.