PM call with Prime Minister Modi: 12 March 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Indian Prime Minister Modi today.

They discussed the coronavirus outbreak and emphasised the importance of coordinated international efforts to tackle the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister raised climate change, welcoming the steps taken by India to increase generation of renewable energy and urging the need for ambitious action to deliver on the Paris Agreement.

More generally, the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the UK and India in a range of areas including trade, cultural relations, defence and technology.