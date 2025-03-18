PM call with Prime Minister Mitsotakis of Greece: 18 March 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the Coalition of the Willing call that the Prime Minister chaired on Saturday, and both leaders agreed that all must work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.

The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Mitsotakis on the upcoming military planning meeting taking place this week in the UK.

He reiterated that Europe’s defence and security is paramount, and both leaders agreed that the political momentum must continue to achieve a peace that will be secure and that will last.

The Prime Minister underscored that the ball is in President Putin’s court and that Russia must come to the table to accept the US ceasefire deal.

They agreed to stay in touch.