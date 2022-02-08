PM call with Prime Minister Mark Rutte: 8 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this evening about the concerning situation on Ukraine’s border.

Both leaders agreed the need for de-escalation and the Prime Minister said the UK remained seriously concerned at Russia’s intent towards Ukraine.

They agreed on the need for Western unity in the face of Russian aggression, and the importance of preparing severe economic sanctions to deter Russia from crossing the border into Ukraine.

The pair also discussed challenges around the Northern Ireland Protocol and Prime Minister reiterated the importance of agreeing a solution that maintains peace and stability and protects the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions.