PM call with Prime Minister Magyar of Hungary: 17 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to new Prime Minister of Hungary, Péter Magyar, from Paris this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by offering his congratulations, adding that Prime Minister Magyar’s election victory marked a new chapter for Hungary.

That chapter offered a new opportunity for the UK and Hungary to deepen their relationship across all areas, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also discussed how both countries could work together to tackle Russian aggression.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Magyar for his support to ensure Ukraine could continue to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric attacks.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.