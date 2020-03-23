PM call with President Xi: 23 March 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Chinese President Xi today about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister updated President Xi on the steps the UK has already taken, led by scientific advice. The two leaders resolved to work to ensure knowledge about the most effective public health measures is shared between countries.

The Prime Minister and President agreed on the wider need for ongoing international cooperation, particularly through the G20, to share expertise, support the global economic system and strengthen the ability of vulnerable countries to tackle the virus. The Prime Minister stressed the need to support the WHO’s appeal and support vaccine development through the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.