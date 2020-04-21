News story
PM call with President Trump: 21 April 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with US President Donald Trump.
The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon, and thanked him for his good wishes while he was unwell.
The leaders agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to coronavirus, including through the G7 – which the US currently chairs.
They also discussed continued UK-US cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.
The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible.