PM call with President Ramaphosa of South Africa: 7 July 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, this morning.

The President began by congratulating the Prime Minister on his election victory and said he welcomed this early opportunity to speak.

The leaders reflected on the significance of South Africa’s State Visit in 2022, noting that it was the first Official State visit of His Majesty King Charles III’s reign.

Turning to the strong bond between the UK and South Africa, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to strengthening and progressing the relationship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister and President agreed to continue working together on climate change, economic growth and opportunity and equality ahead of the G20 in South Africa next year.

They agreed to stay in touch and looked forward to speaking again soon.