PM call with President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia: 22 November 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia from Johannesburg this morning.

The leaders began by celebrating a major, new maritime partnership between the UK and Indonesia. The £4bn deal would be a foundation for a new long-term defence partnership between both countries, the Prime Minister added.

It would bring jobs, growth and opportunity to both countries, the leaders agreed.

Discussing the wider bilateral relationship, the leaders agreed to deepen ties between the UK and Indonesia including on education and economic growth.

Turning to ongoing global conflicts, the Prime Minister welcomed Indonesia’s commitments to the International Stabilisation Force in Gaza and said now was a moment of real challenge but also opportunity in the region.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister updated on his recent discussions, adding that partners needed to go further and faster to cut off Putin’s finance flows from Russian energy.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.