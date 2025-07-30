PM call with President of the United Arab Emirates His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: 30 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE last night.

The Prime Minister started by updating His Highness on the UK’s work to pave the way to peace and security in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including through a renewed push to get humanitarian aid into Gaza to help alleviate the appalling suffering unfolding there and our work with allies on a peace plan to build on a ceasefire and ultimately lead to a viable two-state solution.

He explained the UK’s intention to recognise the state of Palestine before UNGA in September unless significant progress is made and long-term peace negotiations have started. He reiterated that the UK calls unequivocally for the immediate release of all hostages and that Hamas must sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no role in Gaza’s future.

The leaders agreed that a viable and sovereign Palestinian state living alongside a safe and secure Israel can be the only basis for a just and lasting peace and that they would stay in close touch.