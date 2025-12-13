PM call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 13 December 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen this evening.

Their discussion focused on the ongoing work on the US-led peace plan to bring an end to the killing in Ukraine.

Both agreed that this is a pivotal moment for Ukraine’s future, and that Europe will stand with them for as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace. They also discussed the latest progress on mobilising frozen Russian sovereign assets.

The leaders then discussed the ongoing negotiations to drive forward the ambitious package of measures announced at the UK-EU summit in May. Both acknowledged the positive momentum of the talks, and hoped to make further progress in the coming weeks.