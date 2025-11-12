PM call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 12 November 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen this evening.

They discussed the ongoing progress to implement the ambitious package agreed at the UK-EU Summit in May.

They reaffirmed their commitment to moving forwards rapidly, as it is in the UK and the EU’s interests to have a broad and constructive relationship that delivers for both sides.

The Prime Minister was clear that any deals must result in tangible benefits to the British public and strengthen wider European security.

They agreed to stay in close contact.