PM call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 1 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

They condemned Iran’s appalling action in the Strait of Hormuz, which is holding the global economy hostage. They agreed allies must come together and work on a viable plan for full freedom of navigation to resume when circumstances allow.

They then discussed their shared ambition to further strengthen the partnership between the UK and the European Union, and the need to continue strong support to Ukraine.

They agreed to keep in close contact as this important work progresses in the lead-up to the next UK-EU Summit.