PM call with President of the European Commission: 22 February 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen this morning.
Ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia’s barbaric illegal war, they discussed the need to secure a just and enduring peace in Ukraine, and agreed that Europe must step up for the good of collective European security.
The Prime Minister said he would continue to have these important discussions in coming days and weeks, including during his visit to Washington D.C.
The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.