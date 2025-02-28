PM call with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: 28 February 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi this afternoon.

The Prime Minister offered reflections on his visit to the US, where he held positive and productive talks with President Trump.

On the situation in Gaza, the leaders agreed on their hopes for the ceasefire to become a lasting peace and for Gaza to be rebuilt. The Prime Minister reiterated his view that Palestinians must be allowed to return to their homes in Gaza, and that a two-state solution was the only way to deliver a secure and stable future for the region.

Turning to wider issues, the Prime Minister and the President discussed the importance of their countries’ strategic relationship, including on trade and investment. They looked forward to building on this relationship further to deliver significant benefits for both the UK and Egypt.

The Prime Minister discussed the case of British national Alaa Abd El-Fattah with President Sisi. He pressed for Alaa’s release, having met his mother Laila Soueif in recent weeks.

The leaders agreed to speak again soon.