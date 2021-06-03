PM call with President Moon Jae-in: 3 June 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in this morning ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit, which President Moon will attend as a guest.

The leaders discussed their ambitions for the Summit, including working together to lead a global recovery from coronavirus. The Prime Minister expressed his hope that attending countries will make ambitious commitments to increase global access to coronavirus vaccines.

They also discussed the importance of using the G7 to agree action to tackle climate change and support green growth ahead of the COP26 Summit, and to increase support for access to education in developing countries, via the Global Partnership for Education.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of the UK-Republic of Korea relationship in areas including trade, investment and security. He said the visit of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group to South Korea later this year would be an exciting opportunity to deepen that relationship.

The leaders also discussed the importance of stability in the Korean Peninsula.

They looked forward to meeting in person in Cornwall next week.