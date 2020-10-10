PM call with President Macron: 10 October 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Macron of France this morning.

The leaders discussed the latest developments in the Coronavirus pandemic and the measures each country was taking to stop the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister then set out the latest state of play in the negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and the EU. He confirmed the UK’s commitment to exploring every avenue to reach an agreement. He underlined that a deal was better for both sides, but also that the UK was prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms if an agreement could not be found.

The Prime Minister emphasised that progress must be made in the coming days to bridge the significant gaps, notably in the areas of fisheries and the level playing field, through the process of intensive talks between Chief Negotiators agreed with the President of the European Commission.

The leaders agreed to keep in touch on the issue.