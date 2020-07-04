PM call with President Kenyatta: 4 July 2020
The Prime Minister spoke to Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya, this morning.
He congratulated the President on Kenya’s recent appointment as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
The two leaders discussed the challenges posed by Coronavirus and agreed on the importance of international collaboration in the fight to tackle the virus.
They also agreed to continue our countries’ close cooperation on issues of trade and security, including in the fight against al-Shabab.