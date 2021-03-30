PM call with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia: 30 March 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to President Joko Widodo of Indonesia earlier today to reaffirm the strong partnership between the UK and Indonesia on climate, trade and international diplomacy.

They discussed the opportunities for collaboration to tackle climate change and protect nature, and the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of setting ambitious 2030 targets to reduce emissions.

The leaders also confirmed their commitment to boost trade and investment between our two countries to support a sustainable recovery from COVID-19.

They discussed the UK and Indonesia’s shared concern over the situation in Myanmar, and agreed to continue working together to help restore democracy and safeguard regional stability. The Prime Minister noted the UK’s interest in working more closely with ASEAN on a range of international issues.

He looked forward to welcoming President Widodo to COP26 in Glasgow in November.