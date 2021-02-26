PM call with President Ghani: 26 February 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, this afternoon.

He reiterated the UK’s longstanding support for the Afghan government’s fight against the Taliban as part of the NATO coalition.

They agreed on the importance of making progress in peace talks to secure a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan, and to preserve the gains made by civil society and women and girls.

The Prime Minister and President Ghani also discussed global efforts to tackle the pandemic and the rollout of vaccines in Afghanistan and the UK.