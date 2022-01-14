PM call with President Erdoğan: 14 January 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this afternoon.

They shared significant concerns about the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, and emphasised NATO’s collective resolve to avoid further escalation. They committed to continue working through NATO to reach a resolution.

The leaders also agreed to further strengthen our bilateral security and defence cooperation, and to boost trade and investment between the UK and Turkey.

They welcomed the positive outcome at the COP26 Summit and the Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with President Erdoğan to drive further progress on climate change, including on an ambitious emissions reduction target from Turkey.