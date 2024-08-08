PM call with President El-Sisi of Egypt: 8 August 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi this afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for his congratulations on the election and reiterated the UK’s commitment to a strong partnership with Egypt, especially on regional security and mutual prosperity.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, the leaders shared their deep concern over the potential for escalation in the region and the importance of restraint.

The Prime Minister reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of hostages and more humanitarian aid to be delivered across Gaza. He underscored the UK’s commitment to a two-state solution through a peace process.

The leaders agreed to keep in touch.